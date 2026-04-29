India's Sourav Kothari outplays Advani to defend World Billiards title; Dr Mandaviya congratulates him

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Indian cue sport star Sourav Kothari retained the title in the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship, defeating compatriot Pankaj Advani in the final in Carlow, Ireland, on Wednesday.

One of the country's top billiards players, Kothari, came up with a brilliant effort to dominate Advani, a multiple-time titlist in the final, winning the lopsided encounter with a score of 1133-477 in the three-hour final.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, hailed Kothari for his sensational effort.

"A masterclass in focus and determination!

"Heartiest congratulations to Sourav Kothari on clinching the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship. Winning yet another world title is a remarkable achievement that fills the entire nation with pride and joy," Dr Mandaviya wrote in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 41-year-old bespectacled Kothari was really focused and determined, and outclassed Advani, a 19-time champion, in the final. It appeared that Kothari, who hails from Kolkata, found his rhythm in the summit clash after struggling a bit in the early skirmishes. However, once he got his eye in, there was no stopping him. Kothari had defeated Advani at the same venue in last year's edition to win the crown.

Kothari, who won the 13th Asian Billiards Championship in 2014 by beating fellow Indian Alok Kumar in the final, and also bagged a gold medal at the 2017 Asian Indoor Games, played like a man possessed on Wednesday, and his unwavering concentration was something to behold. After the initial struggles, the 41-year-old came up with a few big breaks to floor Advani. He had stupendous runs of 485, 121, 90, 241, and an unfinished 155. Advani could manage breaks of 141, 64, and 119.

Advani, who is the reigning champion in the Billiards Long-up and Billiards 150-up formats, was one of the favourites for the title. But on Wednesday, there was no stopping Kothari, and despite sincere efforts, Advani could not put up a tougher fight.

Kothari had reached the final by beating another Indian, Dhvaj Haria, 663-443, while Advani outplayed Robert Hall of England 1184-420, producing two double-century breaks and an equal number of century breaks. But in the final, Kothari, who had defeated David Causier of England 757-498 in the quarterfinals, turned the tables and did not allow Advani many chances.

When the bell went off to signal the end of the final, Kothari looked heavenwards and gestured, “This one was for you, Dad”. His father’s (Manoj) passing early this year — a former champion 36 years ago — may have left a void in his corner, but he knew his father was there in spirit.

Earlier last year, Kothari lifted the title in the 2025 IBSF World Billiards in sensational style, getting the better of compatriot and defending champion Pankaj Advani in Carlow, Ireland.

In a thrilling final at the Snooker and Billiards Ireland (SBI) Academy, the world of cue sports witnessed an unforgettable clash between two of India’s finest — Kothari and Advani — as they battled for the coveted title. The championship match delivered everything fans of professional billiards and snooker hoped for — drama, precision, passion, and powerful scoring.

Kothari emerged champion with an emphatic win, scoring 725 points to Advani’s 480. But this year's victory was even more dominating and emphatic.

--IANS

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