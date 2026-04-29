April 30, 2026 12:52 AM हिंदी

'I think we are a very different team and we are going to win it,' says England women's head coach Edwards on T20 WC

'I think we are a very different team and we are going to win it,' says England women's head coach Charlotte Edwards on ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Charlotte Edwards believes England are a "very different team" as they head into the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She supports her team in making a serious title run while preparing to host the event this summer.

The former captain, who led England to victory when they hosted and won the first edition in 2009, noted that the current group is eager to replicate that success on home ground. "I think we're a very different team. We're coming here to win it. We know it's going to be really hard," Edwards told Sky Sports.

"There are some wonderful teams out there. But just thinking that we could play in a World Cup final at Lord's motivates us every day. These events are always special. Being part of a home World Cup with a final at Lord's is an amazing opportunity. This team is really excited about that chance and looks forward to doing something truly special," she said.

England, who were eliminated in the group stage of the 2024 tournament, have announced their squad. Eighteen-year-old spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman stands out as one of the key selections. The uncapped teenager, who played in last year’s ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, has quickly risen through the ranks.

"What a rise into professional cricket she has had," Edwards said.

"A 16-year-old playing in The Hundred and then two years later being selected for England.

"She has had an incredible two years. She's performed, and that's what we've asked the players to do. Her age hasn't really mattered.

"She's conducted herself well over the last six months with the squad. She has spent a lot of time with us, and we're confident she can shine on the big stage," she added.

Edwards also pointed out the strategic value Corteen-Coleman adds to the squad, especially with her left-arm spin.

"Statistically, left-arm spinners have been very successful in women's T20 cricket," she said.

"We want options in our squad, but we also need spinners to be effective. I know we have three left-armers, but if they are our best spinners, then we're going with that."

England is in Group 2 with the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, and defending champions New Zealand. They will start their campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12, aiming to make the most of home conditions and regain their championship-winning form.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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