Islamabad fails miserably in addressing young generation's aspirations in PoJK

Islamabad/New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) As Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) witnesses a series of protests reflecting the region’s deepening economic hardships, the demonstrations are being spearheaded by students and professionals under the banner of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The younger generation has remained at the forefront of the protests, facing severe hardships and systemic suppression by Pakistani authorities. Many of those killed or seriously injured during the unrest in the occupied territory are young people, ranging from around 15-16 years to 32-35 years of age, a report has stated.

"JAAC has rightly claimed that the demonstrations are for their rights, with concerns spanning from electricity prices and education to healthcare. With limited education opportunities, there are fewer opportunities for the youth in PoJK. Startups, sports, and higher education facilities have been reduced to a pipedream for the youth in the region," a report in ‘The Secretariat’ mentioned.

It noted that recent protests and demonstrations in PoJK are a stark indication of the Pakistani authorities’ failure to address the aspirations of its people and its betrayal of the younger generation in the territory it occupies. In contrast, it said, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has, since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, witnessed development that has contributed to the growth story and created opportunities for the youth.

"Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced growth in sports infrastructure, athlete participation, and opportunities for the youth. Across the Union Territory, enhanced access to training facilities, coaching programmes, and competitive platforms has encouraged many young individuals, especially girls, to pursue sports both as a passion and a career path," the report highlighted.

According to the report, schemes such as Mission Youth - a flagship programme of the Indian government for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir - provide vocational training, financial assistance, and entrepreneurship opportunities to bridge the employment gap. The programmes focus on "digital literacy, soft skills, and industry-aligned training to help young graduates secure jobs".

The report noted that the initiative covers a wide range of areas, including livelihood generation, skill development, education, psycho-social counselling, and recreational activities. By offering a structured framework for youth engagement, the programme seeks to foster a "conducive environment for holistic development."

"The Mission Youth’s Governing Body, presided over by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, approved numerous schemes over the last few years. The Mission Youth also integrates psycho-social support services into its framework, addressing issues such as de-radicalisation, de-addiction, and reintegration programmes," the report stated.

"Further, investments and localised job fairs have enabled many young people, particularly women, to lead startups and explore year-round career opportunities," it noted.

The report stressed that the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today offers opportunities that the youth of the PoJK can only "dream and aspire for", while Islamabad had shown no commitment to improving the situation in the occupied territory.

--IANS

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