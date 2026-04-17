April 17, 2026 11:52 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Farukh’s early strike gives Chennaiyin second win of season

Farukh Choudhary’s early strike gives Chennaiyin FC second win of season over Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) An early strike from Farukh Choudhary proved decisive as Chennaiyin FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The result helped the Marina Machans move to tenth place in the table with eight points from eight matches, while SC Delhi remained in ninth place with the same number of points. Farukh Choudhary was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning finish.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda made three changes to his starting line-up following their previous match against East Bengal FC, with Ankit Mukherjee, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, and Daniel Chima Chukwu replacing Elson Jose Dias Junior, Laldinliana R, and Vivek S. The hosts set up with clear attacking intent, deploying Chima Chukwu and Farukh Choudhary up front, orchestrated by Alberto Noguera in midfield.

SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Pawel Tchorz made one alteration from their outing against NorthEast United FC, introducing Matija Babovic for Julio Rivas to lead the attack. The visitors fielded a structured line-up featuring Alex Saji anchoring the defence to absorb the anticipated early pressure.

The hosts began on the front foot, applying immediate pressure and forcing goalkeeper Nora Fernandez into two crucial saves within the opening seven minutes. Their bright start was rewarded in the 11th minute when Noguera delivered a precise first-time through ball to Farukh. The forward unleashed a stunning left-footed strike that sailed into the top right corner, leaving Fernandez as a mere spectator.

Throughout the first half, SC Delhi struggled to break down a well-organised Chennaiyin defence. The visitors survived a major scare in the 42nd minute when Chima Chukwu looked certain to score from close range, only to be denied by an outstanding goal-saving block from Saji, ensuring the score remained 1-0 at the interval.

SC Delhi emerged after the restart with renewed purpose. In the 51st minute, an unmarked Saji connected with a cross inside the box, but he directed his header straight at goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, who gathered the ball on his second attempt.

At the other end, Saji continued his defensive masterclass, executing a perfectly timed sliding tackle in the 55th minute to prevent Farukh from doubling the hosts' advantage in a one-on-one situation.

To alter the game's momentum around the hour mark, both benches turned to their substitutes; Chennaiyin FC introduced Dinpuia and Imran for Ankit and Farukh, while SC Delhi brought on Sourav to replace Babovic.

As the clock ticked down, the visitors intensified their search for an equaliser. SC Delhi carved out a promising opening in the 80th minute when Fane made a darting run into the penalty area. However, the Frenchman opted to cut the ball back rather than shoot, allowing the Chennaiyin defence to clear the danger.

SC Delhi pushed hard during the seven minutes of stoppage time, coming exceptionally close when substitute Sourav fired a late effort just wide of the post. Ultimately, the Marina Machans held firm to secure a 1-0 victory and a clean sheet in front of their home supporters.

--IANS

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