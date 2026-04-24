April 24, 2026 11:50 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Clinical FC Goa ease past NorthEast United FC in Guwahati

Clinical FC Goa ease past NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

Guwahati, April 24 (IANS) FC Goa continued their strong run of form in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26, registering a 2-0 victory against the NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday.

A first-half strike from Dejan Drazic and a stoppage-time goal from substitute Mohammed Yasir ensured all three points for the Gaurs, who climbed to second place with 19 points from 10 matches. NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, remain in 12th place with seven points. Captain Sandesh Jhingan, who delivered a commanding performance at the back, was named the Player of the Match.

The Highlanders began brightly, with Redeem Tlang testing Hrithik Tiwari early on with a long-range effort that was comfortably saved. Moments later, Brison Fernandes made a lively run down the left but failed to find a teammate inside the box. At the other end, Boris Singh came close twice from distance, but both efforts drifted just wide.

NorthEast United looked threatening on the break, with Jithin MS nearly capitalising on a well-timed through ball from Lalrinzuala, only to be denied by a composed save from Tiwari.

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute when the Gaurs striker Muhammed Nemil produced a clever lofted pass from deep to release winger Dejan Dražić. The forward held off pressure from NorthEast fullback Mayakkannan before unleashing a precise right-footed strike into the bottom corner, giving Goa a deserved lead.

However, Dražić’s evening was cut short soon after, as he was forced off with an injury and replaced by Abdul Rabeeh. The substitute made an immediate impact, linking up well with Udanta Singh to create chances, including a close effort from Nemil that narrowly missed the target.

Goa continued to assert control, with Sandesh Jhingan marshalling the defence effectively and stepping up with crucial interceptions to nullify NorthEast’s attacking moves. The hosts did manage a few late first-half advances, but Goa’s backline held firm to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Goa dictating possession while NorthEast United searched for openings. Early pressure from Goa nearly yielded a second goal when Nemil’s curling free-kick forced an excellent save from the Highlanders keeper Gurmeet.

NorthEast United showed greater urgency as the half progressed, with Jithin MS and substitute Parthib Gogoi combining well in attack. However, their efforts were repeatedly thwarted by Goa’s disciplined defensive unit.

Despite a series of corners and attacking phases from the Highlanders, clear-cut chances remained limited. Goa, meanwhile, continued to probe, with Rabeeh and Ayush Chhetri testing the defence, but without adding to the scoreline.

Just as NorthEast looked to push for a late equaliser, FC Goa sealed the result in stoppage time. Substitute Huidrom Thoi Singh initiated the move before Aakash Sangwan delivered a hopeful cross from the left. The ball eventually fell to Mohammed Yasir on the right, who controlled it calmly before curling a superb left-footed effort into the top left corner off the post, putting the result beyond doubt.

FC Goa comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to register a convincing victory.

--IANS

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