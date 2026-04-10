ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC look to bounce back against in-form East Bengal

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26, looking to build back momentum after their recent setback.

With East Bengal currently fifth in the standings, having won three of their six matches so far, the clash promises to be a stern test. The Marina Machans, however, will look to draw from their previous performances–CFC registered a commanding 3-0 victory in the league when the teams last met–and make home advantage count as they seek to climb up the table.

“For me, East Bengal are the most balanced team in the division. It’s not easy to play against them because they are very strong in the middle and extremely quick on the wings. They also have one of the league’s best strikers, if I’m not mistaken. It’s a team that is very, very well-balanced, capable of playing possession football as well as going direct. I think they are one of the most difficult teams in the league,” Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda told the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It’s going to be difficult—very difficult. But we will try, we will work, and we will go out there to win. That’s what we want to do, especially because this is our home.”

Miranda also addressed Chennaiyin’s lack of goals so far this season, outlining the tactical evolution underway and the next steps for his side in the attacking phase.

“Right now, we don’t have many goals to show for our efforts. But that’s also because we haven’t had enough forays into the final third, and I understand the reason why. When I came here, the team was playing more direct football, and I needed time to change the way we wanted to play. I have a different approach, which is more possession-based, what I call progressive possession-based football. We can go direct if the opponent is pressing us, but if they sit back, we keep the ball. It’s about patient, controlled possession,” explained the CFC head coach.

“So first, I needed to shift the team towards a more positional, possession-based approach, and that took time. Now that we are getting there, the next step is to work on the other aspect: helping the players make better decisions when it comes to going forward.”

Joining Miranda for the press conference was senior stalwart Mandar Rao Dessai, who started the first five games this season and was subbed in for the sixth. The fullback addressed the team’s form while setting firm targets for the future.

“Yeah, I think from the very first game, the team has been doing well and trying to improve with each match. And as you said, playing in front of our home fans, we definitely want to win all our home games. Unfortunately, the last result was a defeat,” Mandar said. “But going into the next game, we have trained well and have our plans in place. Now, it’s about staying together as a team, going out there, and getting the three points.”

Lastly, Miranda confirmed that, for the first time this season, he expects to have the entire squad at his disposal for East Bengal’s visit.

--IANS

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