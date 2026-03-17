ISIS calls for attacks on Hindus in India, South Asia: Report

Washington, March 17, (IANS) Extremist networks linked to ISIS have called for attacks against Hindus in India and across South and Southeast Asia, even as they praised recent violence in the United States and expanded online recruitment, according to a new report by the Counter Extremism Project (CEP).

The report said online ISIS supporters celebrated the March 7 attempted attack near Gracie Mansion in New York and the March 12 shooting at Old Dominion University. It added that extremist messaging platforms were used to analyse the incidents and encourage further violence.

The report flagged a more direct threat to India and the region. On March 9, a pro-ISIS user posted a call for attacks targeting Hindus. The message specifically mentioned Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Indian states, including West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Manipur. The call was later shared across platforms, including 'RocketChat', expanding its reach among extremist networks, the CEP said.

On RocketChat and Telegram, ISIS supporters praised two men accused of throwing explosive devices at an anti-Muslim demonstration in New York. The suspects were charged with attempted support of ISIS and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Messages posted on March 9 expressed support for the accused attackers. One user said the attempt was "stupid" and argued firearms should have been used. Another user described the men as "brave" but expressed disappointment that no casualties occurred.

ISIS-linked channels also circulated images of the suspects taken from mainstream media and highlighted statements that one of them had consumed ISIS propaganda.

The report said ISIS supporters also celebrated the March 12 shooting at Old Dominion University. Mohamed Bailor Jalloh opened fire on a classroom of ROTC students, killing Lt. Col. Brandon Shah and wounding two others before being killed.

Online users described Jalloh as someone who "made us proud", calling him a martyr. The CEP noted that Jalloh had earlier served eight years in prison after being convicted in 2016 of attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

The CEP stated ISIS also intensified its propaganda push. The group released four videos between March 8 and 11, under a religious messaging series. One video encouraged attacks, while another featured a speaker identified as a Spanish national who criticised the West and claimed responsibility for "humiliation and oppression of Muslims".

The videos were widely distributed across Telegram, RocketChat, Element, and file-sharing platforms. The CEP identified 42 uploads, of which most were later removed.

ISIS supporters also used online forums to solicit donations. Posts shared links to messaging applications and bots to facilitate contributions to supporter networks.

Beyond propaganda, ISIS claimed responsibility for 24 attacks between March 8 and 14. These included operations in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Syria, Niger, and Pakistan.

The group said it carried out 13 attacks in Nigeria, including strikes on military camps. It also claimed to have killed 17 "Christian fighters" and captured 100 others in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, along with an attack on a Chinese-owned mine.

--IANS

lkj/sd/