Isha Koppikar turns cheerleader for Argentina at FIFA WC: Special shoutout to blue, white army

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar has professed her love for her favourite team, Argentina, which will compete against Austria for the FIFA World Cup match at the Dallas Stadium on Monday.

Isha shared a reel on the viral track featuring the names of the players, paying tribute to the team in her own style. The actress, who was dressed in an Argentina jersey, recreated the football stars’ signature on-field celebration moves, giving a playful shout-out to their memorable victory moments.

She wrote in the caption: “On Public Demand. A special shoutout to the blue and white army. No matter the score… No matter the opponent… The support remains the same. Which team has your heart this FIFA 2026? @fifaworldcup #ArgentinaForever #fifaworldcup2026 #FootballLove #fifa2026 #TrendingNow.”

The Argentine side features goalkeepers Emiliano Martínez, Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso. The defenders are Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders include names such as Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez and Valentin Barco.

The forwards are Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolás Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone and Jose Manuel Lopez.

Talking about the actress, Isha made her debut in 2000 with the film “Fiza” starring Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee and Bikram Saluja. The film was set in the aftermath of the 1993 Mumbai riots, it follows Fiza Ikramullah’s search for her brother Amaan, who had gone missing during the riots.

The actress was last seen in the 2024 film “Ayalaan,” a science fiction film directed by R. Ravikumar.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh, alongside Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, David Broughton-Davies, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan, with Siddharth voicing the titular role.

It follows Thamizh who teams up with Tattoo, an alien, to stop Aryan, a rogue scientist, from making a deadly Nova gas, which would endanger the Earth.

--IANS

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