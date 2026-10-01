October 01, 2026 4:45 PM हिंदी

Ajinkya Deo on his role in Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar': It demanded restraint

Ajinkya Deo on his role in Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar': It demanded restraint

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Following his appearance in the digital series 'Brown', actor Ajinkya Deo will be seen as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) who led the city's response to the 26/11 attacks in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story'.

Shedding light on his character, Ajinkya shared that his role in the forthcoming drama demanded a lot of restraint from him, besides just a convincing performance.

As part of his preparation, Ajinkya paid a lot of attention to the smallest details like the posture, the pauses and the tired stillness of a senior officer in the middle of a crisis.

He added that he was aiming for his appearance to feel lived-in rather than simply performed.

Sharing some more details about his approach towards his character, Ajinkya said, "What this role demanded from me wasn't performance; it was restraint. It's said that during those early, difficult days, he was the one who saw something extraordinary in Ujjwal Nikam that others hadn't, and supported him to take on the case against all odds. That's not a small decision to make when the whole country is watching and waiting for answers."

"I tried to carry that weight into every scene. I didn't want to imitate him but to earn the right to stand in his shoes," he went on to add.

Made under the direction of Avinash Arun, the project will be led by Rajkummar, who essays the role of the public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The trailer of 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' was recently unveiled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), a landmark place that bore the brunt of the 26/11 attacks.

'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' is slated to release in the cinema halls on 16 October this year.

Ajinkya has a promising lineup with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer 'Ramayana', expected to be out on November 6th. He will be seen as Sage Vishwamitra in the highly anticipated mythological drama.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Swachh Bharat Mission: Indian cities deploy AI, EVs and digital platforms to modernise sanitation

Swachh Bharat Mission: Indian cities deploy AI, EVs and digital platforms to modernise sanitation

Fire should be in your heart, says India captain Harmanpreet Singh ahead of men’s hockey final in the Asian Games 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Asian Games: Fire should be in your heart, says captain Harmanpreet ahead of men’s hockey final

Abhay Jodhpurkar reveals he recorded his National Award-winning song ‘Navasachi Gauri Maz’ in 2 sessions

Abhay Jodhpurkar reveals he recorded his National Award-winning song ‘Navasachi Gauri Maz’ in 2 sessions

Centre launches National PNG Drive 3.0 to boost natural gas in India's energy mix

Centre launches National PNG Drive 3.0 to boost natural gas in India's energy mix

One year of TEPA: India-EFTA trade pact opens new opportunities for Indian exporters, says Piyush Goyal

One year of TEPA: India-EFTA trade pact opens new opportunities for Indian exporters, says Piyush Goyal

Rubina Dilaik explores Ladakh culture with Hina Khan and family, says ‘we felt completely at home’

Rubina Dilaik explores Ladakh culture with Hina Khan and family, says ‘we felt completely at home’

Niki Walia reveals industry perception became her ‘biggest obstacle’: ‘You just can’t look poor’

Niki Walia reveals industry perception became her ‘biggest obstacle’: ‘You just can’t look poor’

FSSAI suspends licences of two food firms over serious hygiene, safety violations

FSSAI suspends licences of two food firms over serious hygiene, safety violations

Parineeti Chopra speaks up relationship between tragedy and personality in people’s lives

Parineeti Chopra speaks up relationship between tragedy and personality in people’s lives

Asian Games: Pranavi Urs stays second, Saptak Talwar drops to joint seventh after Day 2

Asian Games: Pranavi Urs stays second, Saptak Talwar drops to joint seventh after Day 2