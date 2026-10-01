Ajinkya Deo on his role in Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar': It demanded restraint

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Following his appearance in the digital series 'Brown', actor Ajinkya Deo will be seen as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) who led the city's response to the 26/11 attacks in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story'.

Shedding light on his character, Ajinkya shared that his role in the forthcoming drama demanded a lot of restraint from him, besides just a convincing performance.

As part of his preparation, Ajinkya paid a lot of attention to the smallest details like the posture, the pauses and the tired stillness of a senior officer in the middle of a crisis.

He added that he was aiming for his appearance to feel lived-in rather than simply performed.

Sharing some more details about his approach towards his character, Ajinkya said, "What this role demanded from me wasn't performance; it was restraint. It's said that during those early, difficult days, he was the one who saw something extraordinary in Ujjwal Nikam that others hadn't, and supported him to take on the case against all odds. That's not a small decision to make when the whole country is watching and waiting for answers."

"I tried to carry that weight into every scene. I didn't want to imitate him but to earn the right to stand in his shoes," he went on to add.

Made under the direction of Avinash Arun, the project will be led by Rajkummar, who essays the role of the public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The trailer of 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' was recently unveiled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), a landmark place that bore the brunt of the 26/11 attacks.

'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' is slated to release in the cinema halls on 16 October this year.

Ajinkya has a promising lineup with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer 'Ramayana', expected to be out on November 6th. He will be seen as Sage Vishwamitra in the highly anticipated mythological drama.

--IANS

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