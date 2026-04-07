Isha Koppikar on consistency: This body didn’t change overnight

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) On World Health Day on Tuesday, actress Isha Koppikar showcased what consistency looks like as she talked about her fitness journey and stating that her slender frame is the result of dedication and did not transform overnight.

Isha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from 2024 to now. The first few glimpses featured a chubbier side of the actress and it panned to her hitting the gym.

The text overlay read: “2024 no motivation just discipline.”

Another video showcased the actress’ dedication and doing some high intensity workout at the gym along with a text overlay, which read: “2025 I didn’t wait to feel ready. I trained anyway.”

The clip then panned to a much recent glimpses of Isha flaunting a slender frame, which had

“This is what showing up looks like. This world health day be consistent” written on it.

She captioned the post: “This body didn’t change overnight… but my mindset did. #WorldHealthDay #MindsetShift #FatToFitJourney #StayConsistent #selfgrowth.”

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. It was founded by the World Health organisation in 1948 and spotlight global health issues. This year the theme is “Together for health.

Talking about the actress, the actress has worked in films such as W/o V. Vara Prasad, in which she appeared in a song with actor Vineeth. She was noticed in Hindi cinema after appearing in three Kannada films with the ruling Sandalwood stars of the time: Hoo Anthiya Uhoo Anthiya with Ramesh, O Nanna Nalle.

She started her career in Bollywood in 2000 with in the Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Fiza”. She was seen in a proper role Rajiv Rai's 2001 Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, starring Arjun Rampal and Sunil Shetty.

She was last seen in 2024 Ayalaan, a science fiction action comedy film directed by R. Ravikumar.

The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, David Broughton-Davies, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan.

As per the synopsis, The film follows a man who teams up with an alien to stop a rogue scientist from making a deadly Nova gas, which would endanger the Earth.

--IANS

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