April 09, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Is Anil Kapoor back with new season of 24?

Is Anil Kapoor back with new season of 24?

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor's latest social media post has piqued the interest of the movie buffs. The 'Animal' actor has shared a warning for the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

He took to his official Instagram account and wrote, "Jio Hotstar, you have 24 hours (sic)."

Taking things a little further, he added the caption, "Or else I’ll take matters into my own hands (sic)."

While Anil has not mentioned anything clearly, it seems like he is gearing up for the new season of his popular action thriller series, "24," which has already delivered 2 successful seasons.

The users are also of the same opinion, which is evident from the comment section.

One of the netizens wrote, "Is 24 coming back after ages."

Another one penned, "Is 24hrs coming back? Excited...if it's true, loved that show tbh".

"One of my fav series before OTTs," read the third comment.

A cybercitizen commented, "24 show aa raha h...what a marketing".

Based on the American series of the same name, the first season of "24" aired from 4 October 2013 till 21 December 2013, with season 2 reaching the audience between 23 July 2016 and 9 October 2016.

Now, after a decade, the makers are likely to be back with the third season of the beloved drama.

Penned by Rensil D'Silva and Bhavani Iyer, the show has been created by Joel Surnow, along with Robert Cochran.

Backed by Ramesh Deo Productions and 20th Century Fox Television, both seasons enjoy a stellar cast with Neil Bhoopalam, Raaghav Chanana, Anita Raj, Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Madhurima Tuli, Yuri Suri, Pooja Ruparel, Shivani Tanksale, Adhir Bhatt, Ajinkya Deo, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Ajit Singh, Rahul Singh, Priyansh Jora, Sakshi Tanwar, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Karanvir Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashish Vidyarthi, Naveen Polishetty, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sumit Kaul in significant roles, along with others.

--IANS

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