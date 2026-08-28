Iran's FM says diplomacy possible if US understands pressure does not work

Tehran, Aug 28 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that diplomacy with the United States can get back on track if Washington realises that pressure against Tehran does not work.

He made the remarks in a post on X, referring to his meeting on Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran, during which the two sides held "creative discussions."

"Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work," said Araghchi.

He called on the United States to build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge Iran's rights, and uphold its commitments toward the country, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region. Under the MoU, the two sides were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, ending on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement. However, the fate of the talks remains unclear following an escalation between the two countries last month.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced "the most crushing economic operation ever taken" against any country providing a lifeline to Iran.

"This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," he said, calling the move "an economic D-Day."

A senior Iranian security official said on Thursday that if the United States commits any "malicious" act, Iran will respond harshly by targeting its military and economic interests in the West Asia region, a response that "will be etched in history."

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks during a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in the Iranian capital, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Rezaei highlighted Tehran's distrust of Washington, accusing it of repeatedly betraying diplomacy and negotiation.

He underlined that Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz only after Washington takes practical actions to meet Tehran's conditions.

The Qatari prime minister, for his part, affirmed his country's commitment to cooperate with Iran, citing regional responsibilities.

–IANS

ksk/as