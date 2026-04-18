April 18, 2026 6:12 PM हिंदी

Iranian gunboats fire on tanker in Strait of Hormuz: UK authority

Iranian gunboats fire on tanker in Strait of Hormuz: UK authority (File image)

London, April 18 (IANS) The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre said on Saturday that a tanker came under fire from two gunboats of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The UKMTO published a warning on their website saying, "Master UKMTO has received a report of an incident 20NM northeast of OMAN. The Master of a Tanker reports being approached by 2 IRGC gun boats, no VHF challenge that then fired upon the tanker. Tanker and crew are reported safe. Authorities are investigating."

Iran announced on Saturday that the control of the Strait has "reverted to its previous state" amid the continuing US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters' spokesman was quoted as saying by the country's semi-official Tasnim news agency that the Strait of Hormuz is under "strict control" of the Iranian Armed Forces and will remain in its previous operational state.

The spokesperson further stated that under the pretext of a blockade, the United States continued acts of "sea robbery" and "piracy" with repeated breaches of commitments and a history of misconduct due to which "control over the Strait of Hormuz has been returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is under strict management and control by the Armed Forces".

He also mentioned that the situation will remain tightly controlled and unchanged from its previous status until the restrictions on the free movement of vessels from Iran to their destination and from elsewhere to Iran are removed by the United States.

According to Xinhua news agency, vessel tracking data showed that around 10 ships turned back on Saturday while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following Iran's renewed control over the strategic waterway.

According to shipping data from Marine Traffic, the vessels reversed course in waters off Larak Island, an area used by Iran to monitor maritime traffic.

--IANS

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