Iran working continuously to counter cyber attacks: Minister

Tehran, Aug 16 (IANS) Iran is under continuous cyber attacks amid the ongoing conflicts, Information and Communications Technology Minister Sattar Hashemi said on Sunday, as per a local media report.

"While the country is facing wartime conditions, we are witnessing cyberattacks by the enemy, but our colleagues are working around the clock to counter the cyberattacks, and our young people and elites have managed these attacks well and securely," Hashemi said Sunday, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

He also noted that over time the complexity of the attacks is also varying and mentioned that the country’s experience in repelling cyber attacks in the past has prevented disruptions to services and thwarted the objectives of ‘enemies’.

On Saturday, Iran and Oman agreed on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, but technical discussions continue, and a broader deal governing traffic through the strategic waterway has not yet been finalised.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that negotiations had progressed smoothly over the past three weeks.

A joint statement from the two countries was still under discussion.

"There are still some matters where discussions continue, particularly regarding the joint statement that is to be released by Iran and Oman," Baghaei added.

"Exchanges are ongoing, and whenever it is finalised, information will certainly be provided," he said.

The two coastal states have agreed on a "shipping map" for vessels passing through the strait, according to the material released by Iranian authorities.

Further talks will address the remaining technical details.

The arrangement was negotiated independently by Iran and Oman. The United States was not part of the discussions.

The proposed framework is intended to ensure the safe passage of ships while preserving the sovereignty and sovereign rights of both countries.

Iranian authorities have not disclosed whether vessels would be charged transit fees or what security arrangements would apply.

The agreement on routes, however, does not mean that the strait will immediately reopen to normal commercial traffic.

--IANS

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