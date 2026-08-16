India hands over specialised tools to Seychelles, improving safety and readiness of Coast Guard

Victoria, Aug 16 (IANS) India handed over specialised calibrated tools and repaired electronic units to Seychelles, strengthening defence and maritime cooperation, the indian High Commission in Victoria said on Sunday.

"Strengthening India-Seychelles Defence and Maritime Security Cooperation. 3 repaired Dornier Main Electronic Units (MEUs), 18 sets of calibrated specialised aircraft tools, 50 safety helmets and seamanship ropes were handed over by Defence Adviser Capt. Shravan Sareen to Maj. Gen. Michael Rosette, CDF, SDF," the High Commission stated on X.

According to the Indian mission, the items were repaired/calibrated at Indian Naval facilities free of cost and will enable in-house testing and faster repairs for the Dornier fleet that is used by the Seychelles Air Force for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, CASEVAC (Casualty Evacuation), and SAR (Search and Rescue).

“The safety and seamanship gear will elevate personnel safety and op readiness of the Seychelles Coast Guard,” the High Commission highlighted.

On Tuesday, India’s High Commissioner to Seychelles, Rohit Rathish, handed over five laser radial boats to the Seychelles Defence Force chief, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during his state visit to the archipelagic island nation in the Indian Ocean in June.

"Strengthening Maritime Partnership India, Seychelles. Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Seychelles, five laser radial boats were handed over today by the High Commissioner of India to the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Force. The boats will help build seamanship skills of SDF personnel," the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles wrote on X.

"The delivery reflects India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening the capacities and capabilities of the SDF and further deepens the enduring India–Seychelles defence and maritime partnership," it added.

PM Modi paid a three-day state visit to Seychelles in June at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie. He last visited Seychelles in 2015 while President Herminie undertook a state visit to India in February this year.

PM Modi said that his visit to Seychelles was filled with "substantive outcomes" that will boost ties between the two nations. He expressed confidence that the next 50 years of India-Seychelles ties will be defined by innovation, sustainability and shared responsibility.

--IANS

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