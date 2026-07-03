July 03, 2026 7:01 AM हिंदी

Iran warns of ‘decisive, swift’ response to any US interference in Hormuz Strait

Iran warns of ‘decisive, swift’ response to any US interference in Hormuz Strait

Tehran, July 2 (IANS) Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Thursday warned that any US interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with the Iranian armed forces' "decisive and swift" response.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the headquarters stressed that the strait is not the "aggressive US playground," but the territory of Iran's "undisputed sovereignty," with its security and stability considered a red line for the Iranian military, Xinhua news agency reported.

It stressed that all oil tankers and commercial vessels seeking to pass through the strait must use routes designated by Iran, warning that any non-compliance and use of other routes, or disregard for Iran's navigation protocols, will be met with the Iranian armed forces' "immediate and decisive" response, and endanger the violating vessels' safety.

The headquarters said that Iran considers any US attempt to interfere in security affairs or cause disruption in the Strait of Hormuz as a threat against its national security, and will respond to it "swiftly and decisively."

It emphasised that the continued presence of US manned and unmanned fighter aircraft over the waterway will cause insecurity, adding that Iran will not hesitate to take the necessary actions to "crush any aggression" by the US forces and their supporters to protect its sovereignty over the strait.

Also on Thursday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for Legal and International Affairs, underlined in a post on social media platform X that the Strait of Hormuz "is defined under Iran's command, not the US Central Command (CENTCOM)."

His remarks came a day after CENTCOM led a "security dialogue" in Bahrain with military officials from 12 countries. The meeting discussed regional security, expanding defence collaboration across the region, and underscored their commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gharibabadi said the Bahrain meeting cannot "create legal order and security" for the Gulf, noting that security in West Asia will be ensured "not under the US military umbrella," but after the United States stops its interventions, withdraws from the region, respects countries' national sovereignty, and accepts new geopolitical realities.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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