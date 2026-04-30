Iran war raises concerns over US focus on China

Washington, April 30 (IANS) The US war with Iran is prompting concerns in Congress that Washington’s military focus may be shifting away from countering China, as lawmakers warn of growing strain on resources and deployments.

At a hearing on the Pentagon’s budget, members pointed to the concentration of US forces in the Middle East, including carrier strike groups, at a time when China is expanding its military reach.

Committee chairman Mike D. Rogers said the United States faces “an unprecedented global threat environment,” with China playing a central role.

He said Beijing’s military has evolved from a largely defensive force into one capable of projecting power “well into the Pacific,” backed by rapid investment in ships, missiles and space assets.

Some lawmakers warned that the current war risks weakening the US position in the Indo-Pacific, where China is seen as the primary long-term challenge.

They said the diversion of military assets to the Middle East could limit the US’ ability to respond quickly to developments in Asia.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said such trade-offs are part of strategic decision-making.

“There’s always trade-offs in all of these things,” he told lawmakers, adding that deployments are shaped by evolving security priorities.

Caine said decisions are made after weighing risks and options, with the aim of balancing commitments across multiple regions.

Critics said prolonged engagement in the Middle East could stretch US capabilities and send the wrong signal to adversaries.

They also warned that shifting attention away from the Indo-Pacific could give China more room to expand its influence.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the administration’s approach, saying the US military remains capable of addressing threats globally.

He said the strategy is designed to maintain deterrence across regions while dealing with immediate challenges.

China’s military rise has been a central concern in US defence planning, with lawmakers citing its shipbuilding capacity and growing defence spending.

The Indo-Pacific remains a key theatre for US strategy, with Washington strengthening partnerships and cooperation with regional allies.

--IANS

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