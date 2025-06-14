Iran-Israel conflict: Mangalam Group Chairman among 61 Rajasthanis stranded in Georgia as flights cancelled

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) Amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, several countries have suspended international flights due to heightened security concerns. This disruption has left many Indian citizens stranded abroad including 61 people from Rajasthan which also includes Mangalam Group Chairman N.K. Gupta and his wife. The stranded people were part of a delegation attending a professional event in Tbilisi, Georgia.

These individuals, mostly Chartered Accountants (CAs) and their families, were attending a Residential Refresher Course organised by the Rajasthan Tax Consultants Association.

The delegation, comprising 65 people in total — including 29 CAs and their family members — departed from Jaipur on June 8. The group includes 60 members from Jaipur, one CA each from Jaisalmer and Kota, along with their spouses and children.

CA Bhavik Bhatia of Jaisalmer, accompanied by his wife and child, is among those stranded. He has made a public plea to the Indian government for evacuation through a video message sent from Georgia.

Bhavik also tweeted directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and other officials seeking urgent assistance.

Although there is currently no war-like situation in Georgia, the group remains anxious due to the geopolitical tension and flight disruptions.

Originally, the group was scheduled to return to Jaipur via Sharjah on June 13, with their flight expected to land on June 14 at 4:45 AM.

However, flight operations were suspended amid the ongoing conflict, leaving all 61 Rajasthanis stranded in Georgia.

Rajasthan Tax Consultants Association President Ratan Goyal, speaking to the media, confirmed the situation and appealed to both the Indian government and Rajasthan state authorities to intervene and ensure the safe return of all members.

He emphasised that while everyone is currently safe and accommodated in a hotel, they are eager to return home due to growing concerns over the regional conflict.

Meanwhile, Bhavik’s father, Pramod Bhatia, expressed deep worry and urged the government to facilitate the safe evacuation of his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson at the earliest.

Among the stranded are also Mangalam Group Chairman CA N.K. Gupta and his wife, further highlighting the scale of the issue and the urgency for diplomatic intervention.

--IANS

arc/rad