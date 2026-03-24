Iran gets new security chief: Zolqadr appointed as Larijani's successor

Tehran, March 24 (IANS) Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr has been appointed as the new Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani who was killed in an Israeli attack last week, the Iranian media reported on Tuesday quoting a statement issued by Mehdi Tabatabai, the Iranian President's Public Relations aide.

It was stated that Zolqadr has been appointed with the approval and consent of leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei and by the decree of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Zolqadr, a veteran commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), used to serve as the Secretary of the Expediency Council.

"According to insiders, he brings decades of experience across Iran's military, security, and judicial institutions to the post at a critical juncture. He previously served as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces for Basij affairs, and held senior positions in the judiciary for nearly a decade," leading Iranian network PressTV reported adding that in the late 1980s, Zolqadr served for eight years as head of the IRGC Joint Staff during the presidency of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. He then spent another eight years as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

Last week, Israel announced that it has killed Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani.

In a statement shared on X, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that Larjiani was considered one of the most senior figures in the Iranian regime leadership and a close associate of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the regime’s effective leader, has been eliminated. Throughout the years, Larijani was considered one of the most veteran and senior figures within the Iranian regime leadership, and was a close associate of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," IDF posted on X on March 17.

"During the most recent wave of protests against the Iranian terror regime, Larijani personally oversaw the massacre that was carried out against Iranian protestors," it added.

IDF mentioned that, after Khamenei's death, Larijani functioned as the leader of the Iranian regime and led the combat against Israel and countries in the region.

--IANS

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