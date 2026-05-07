AIFF condoles the death of former India midfielder Mohan Singh

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The All India Football Federation has condoled the death of former India midfielder Mohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday.

A skilful midfielder of his generation, Mohan Singh represented India at the international level in the early 1970s. He made his senior national team debut against Burma on March 22, 1972, in Rangoon during the Pre-Olympic Tournament. Mohan Singh went on to earn three caps for the national team, all during the 1972 Pre-Olympic campaign.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “Mohan Singh was a gifted midfielder who served Indian football with distinction during his playing days. His performances for both the national team and some of the country’s most iconic clubs reflected his passion and commitment to the sport. On behalf of the Indian football fraternity, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

At the domestic level, Mohan Singh represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy in 1972 and played a key role in the team’s successful campaign, scoring two goals as Bengal lifted the title. At the club level, Mohan Singh enjoyed successful spells with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

With East Bengal, whom he represented in 1972 and 1975, Mohan Singh scored 11 goals across competitions, including strikes in the Calcutta Football League, IFA Shield, Bordoloi Trophy, Durand Cup, and Rovers Cup. During his time with the Red and Gold brigade, he won the Calcutta Football League (1972, 1975), IFA Shield (1972, 1975), Durand Cup (1972), Rovers Cup (1972, 1975), and the Bordoloi Trophy (1972).

He later turned out for Mohun Bagan in 1973 and 1974, scoring three goals and winning the Durand Cup in 1974. Mohan Singh also represented Mohammedan Sporting Club in 1976, continuing a distinguished career in Indian club football.

The All India Football Federation joins the Indian football fraternity in mourning the loss of Mohan Singh and honours his contributions to Indian football.

--IANS

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