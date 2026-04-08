Iran agrees to open Strait of Hormuz after Trump's 14-day ceasefire announcement

Tehran, April 8 (IANS) Iran on Wednesday indicated its willingness to halt its military response provided that attacks against it are stopped, while also announcing a temporary opening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz for a period of two weeks.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the development comes at a time when ceasefire negotiations are currently underway, signalling a possible de-escalation in ongoing tensions.

He further stated that a two-week window would be provided during which vessels would be allowed to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, subject to proper coordination with Iranian authorities and adherence to operational conditions.

Explaining the context of the move, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the decision was taken "considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations."

He added that Iran's position remains conditional and dependent on reciprocal actions.

"If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi said, citing the stance of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Meanwhile, Trump also announced that he has agreed to suspend planned military strikes on Iran for two weeks.

"Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," he said, describing the move as part of "a double-sided ceasefire".

The announcement signals a temporary halt in what had been shaping up as a major escalation in the Gulf, with Trump asserting that US military goals had already been achieved.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East," he said.

Trump said Washington had received "a 10-point proposal from Iran," which he described as "a workable basis on which to negotiate".

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran," he added, suggesting that the pause would allow both sides to finalise terms.

"A two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated," Trump said.

He framed the development as a breakthrough in efforts to stabilise the region, saying it was "an honour to have this long-term problem close to resolution."

Trump's post on Truth Social media came less than 90 minutes before his 8 p.m. EST deadline, wherein he had asked Iran to agree to a deal or face consequences to be bombed to the "Stone Age".

--IANS

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