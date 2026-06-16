IPL scouts from MI, RCB arrive in Ranchi to track talent at Jharkhand T20 Cricket League

Ranchi, June 16 (IANS) The inaugural Jharkhand T20 Cricket League continues to gather momentum as a key platform for emerging cricketers, with talent scouts from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) arriving in Ranchi to assess promising players.

The presence of former India wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha, representing MI, and domestic cricket veteran Gokul Sharma, representing RCB, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex underlined the growing stature of the competition and its potential role in identifying future IPL talent.

The league has enjoyed a successful debut season since its launch in the presence of India's World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The tournament has attracted significant attention from cricket followers across the country while also securing strong corporate support.

The competition has also become an important showcase for Jharkhand's emerging cricket talent. Following the state's historic triumph in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which helped opener Ishan Kishan return to the national setup, several young players have impressed during the tournament.

Cricketers such as Sharandeep Singh, Rajandeep Singh, Prince Anurag Murmu and Suprieyo Chakraborty have emerged as standout performers with a series of impactful displays.

Naman Ojha spoke highly of both the organisation of the tournament and the quality of players on display.

"The tournament is being organized in a phenomenal manner here in Jharkhand. Even the quality of the wickets is excellent. There is a fine coverage of grass on the pitch which offers genuine assistance to the bowlers. The raw talent pool here is immense. You can see the hunger in these players, they possess the drive required to elevate their careers to the next level."

Gokul Sharma said RCB had begun its scouting process early as the franchise seeks to strengthen its domestic talent pool.

"We had a strong last season, but we remain highly focused on infusing fresh, high-quality domestic talent into our setup. We initiated our scouting operations almost immediately. Having seasoned stalwarts like Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem actively embedded within the association's ecosystem ensures that the local game will inherently thrive and grow."

For the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), the arrival of IPL scouts is a significant validation of the league's objectives.

JSCA President Ajay Nath Shah Deo described the tournament as a landmark development for cricket in the state.

"This league marks a significant milestone in Jharkhand cricket. We are excited to witness the best talent from the state compete at a professional level and inspire the next generation of cricketers. Our primary objective has been to give our home-grown players a top-tier platform to reach the highest echelons of the sport."

JSCA Secretary and former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary highlighted the opportunities being created for young players.

"The Jharkhand T20 Cricket League creates immense opportunities for young players to showcase their abilities alongside experienced campaigners. It is a massive milestone for our domestic cricketers to perform live in front of decision-makers from top IPL franchises. This exposure bridges the gap to trial invitations. When these scouts witness you performing under pressure in real time, it drastically accelerates the pathway to receiving official franchise call-ups."

Former Indian player and current JSCA joint Secretary Shahbaz Nadeem echoed those views, saying the league would continue to strengthen the state's cricket ecosystem.

"We are confident that the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League will continue to provide fans with weeks of thrilling, highly competitive cricket while creating truly valuable opportunities for emerging talent. Having icons like MS Dhoni support us, and IPL selectors watch from the stands guarantees that our grassroots cricketers are being noticed at the right time."

--IANS

sds/