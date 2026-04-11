IPL does not just find talent, it forces talent to declare itself: Lalit Modi

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to produce a new wave of fearless young cricketers who are rapidly transforming into global stars, the tournament’s founder Lalit Modi has reflected on the league’s original vision, stating that the tournament helps not just in identifying talent, but also forces the talent to declare itself by accelerating onto the world stage.

He said the IPL was conceived as a system that would force emerging talent to prove itself under pressure at the highest level rather than through prolonged domestic progression.

“The Indian Premier League was never meant to follow cricket’s traditional pathways—it was built to disrupt them. From day one, the idea was simple: stop waiting years to discover greatness and instead force it to reveal itself under the brightest lights, against the best in the world. What we are seeing today with players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mukul Choudhary, and a relentless wave of fearless young cricketers is not evolution—it is disruption playing out exactly as designed,” Modi told IANS.

The up-and-coming players have changed the face of the game and have been playing fearlessly, even while facing some of the finest cricketers and legends of the game on the other side. Expanding on how the league has reshaped talent discovery, Modi highlighted how quickly players can now transition from obscurity to prominence.

“The IPL has done what no system before it could. It has collapsed in time. A player who would once have spent five years in the shadows now gets five matches to prove he belongs. And if he does, the world knows his name overnight. Mukul Choudhary didn’t “arrive” slowly—he exploded into relevance. Vaibhav didn’t “learn the ropes”—he walked in and took control. This generation is not asking for permission. They are taking it. That is the IPL effect,” he said, praising young talents like Sooryavanshi and Mukul.

He further argued that the league has redefined scouting and talent identification in world cricket.

“Let’s be clear—this is not accidental scouting success or a lucky pipeline. This is the most efficient talent identification and acceleration system the sport has ever seen. In the last few years alone, we have seen players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and others go from unknowns to international mainstays in record time. The IPL has effectively rendered the old model of “waiting your turn” obsolete,” he opined.

According to Modi, the league has also broken long-standing hierarchies in cricket, allowing talent from any background to emerge rapidly based purely on performance. He said, “More importantly, it has broken the hierarchy of cricket. Reputation, geography, and legacy no longer guarantee relevance. Performance does. A teenager from a small town can walk into a dressing room with global superstars and, within days, become the headline act. That is not just an opportunity—that is a complete reset of the system.”

He also pointed to the psychological shift in modern cricketers shaped by the IPL environment, stating, “And with that reset has come a new breed of cricketer. Faster. Bolder. Unapologetically confident. These players are not overawed by big names or big moments—they are conditioned for them. The IPL has removed fear from the equation. It has replaced it with ambition and belief.”

Reflecting on the league’s journey since its inception, Modi said early scepticism has been replaced by undeniable impact and global acceptance.

“There was always scepticism when the league was conceived—questions about format, sustainability, and impact. Those questions have now been answered, decisively. The IPL has not just changed cricket; it has redefined how talent is discovered, developed, and delivered to the world stage,” he expressed.

Concluding his remarks, the cash-rich event’s founder emphasised the league’s enduring philosophy of constant renewal and discovery.

“As its founder, I can say this unequivocally: the IPL does not just find talent—it forces talent to declare itself. Every season, new names emerge, new stars are created, and the game moves forward at a pace no traditional system could ever sustain. The names will keep changing. The phenomenon will not,” he concluded.

--IANS

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