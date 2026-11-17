New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans (GT) after being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the upcoming season, the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing body announced on Tuesday.

Patel, whom SRH acquired for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, will move to Gujarat Titans for Rs 4 crore.

The right-arm pacer brings considerable experience to GT's bowling attack, having taken 151 wickets in 124 IPL matches since his 2012 debut. He has won the Purple Cap twice, finishing as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker in 2021 and 2024 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively.

The move will also see Patel return to his home state. Born in Ahmedabad, the pacer moved back to represent Gujarat in domestic cricket from the 2025-26 season.

Gujarat Titans had also shown interest in acquiring Patel in previous auctions. They pursued him in the 2024 auction before withdrawing at Rs 10.5 crore, with Punjab Kings eventually securing his services for Rs 11.75 crore. GT also entered the bidding for him at the 2025 auction but stepped aside when the price reached Rs 6.5 crore.

Patel will join an experienced pace attack at Gujarat Titans, which includes Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder and Ashok Sharma.

The 35-year-old picked up 16 wickets in 13 matches during IPL 2025. However, he featured in only five matches in the most recent season and went wicketless, conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.82.

Patel has represented four franchises so far, including RCB, SRH, PBKS and Delhi Capitals (DC). His best IPL figures are 5/27, while he has maintained a bowling average of 24.68 and an economy rate of 8.92. At the international level, Patel has played 25 T20Is for India, taking 29 wickets.

Meanwhile, SRH had earlier strengthened their bowling options by bringing left-arm pacer T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals before securing Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from Chennai Super Kings in a four-player exchange.

--IANS

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