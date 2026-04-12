IPL 2026: When and where to watch SRH vs RR, know all details

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

SRH currently find themselves in the lower half of the points table, placed sixth with just one win from four outings. Their lone victory came against the Kolkata Knight Riders, while they have suffered defeats at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings. With consistency proving to be an issue so far, the Hyderabad-based franchise will be eager to bounce back strongly and get their campaign back on track.

In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals have been the standout team of the season so far and sit comfortably at the top of the table. They have registered four wins in as many matches, defeating Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians. Their batting unit has been in formidable form, delivering aggressive performances and consistently putting opposition attacks under pressure.

When: Monday, April 12, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to watch: The SRH vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma

--IANS

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