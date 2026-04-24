April 24, 2026 6:56 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs SRH, know all details

IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs SRH, know all details

Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the first rematch of the IPL 2026. SRH and RR previously faced each other on April 13 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH produced a dominant display both with the bat and ball as they bowled out RR for just 159 runs in 19 overs while chasing a total of 216 and won the match by 57 runs.

SRH is coming to the contest after a dominant win over the Delhi Capitals. They have won four out of seven matches and are placed at number four in the points table with eight points and a positive net run rate of +0.820.

The Rajasthan Royals are also entering the match with a big victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last match. They have won five out of seven matches and are placed at number 2 in the points table with 10 points and a positive net run rate of 0.790.

When: Saturday, April 25, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Where to watch: The RR vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Gerald Coetzee, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma

--IANS

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IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs SRH, know all details

IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs SRH, know all details