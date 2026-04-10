IPL 2026: When and Where to watch PBKS vs SRH, know all details

Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) Unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings have enjoyed a strong start to the season, remaining unbeaten in their first three matches. They secured a three-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans and followed it up with a five-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings. Their latest outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders, however, was abandoned due to rain. They are currently placed in second position with five points.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had an inconsistent campaign so far. They began with a six-wicket loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, bounced back with a convincing 65-run win over Kolkata, but head into Saturday’s clash after suffering a five-wicket defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants. They are currently placed at sixth position with 2 points and a +0.275 net run rate.

In head-to-head encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad have clearly dominated Punjab Kings over the years. Out of the 24 matches played between the two sides, SRH have won 17 games, while PBKS have managed just 7 victories. The rivalry began on April 19, 2013, with SRH winning their first-ever meeting, and they also came out on top in the most recent clash on April 12, 2025.

When: Saturday, April 11, 3:30 PM IST

Where: PCA New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Where to watch: The PBKS vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari

--IANS

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