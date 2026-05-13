IPL 2026: When and where to watch PBKS vs MI, know all details

Dharamsala, May 13 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium on Thursday.

Punjab began their campaign in dominant fashion, winning six of their opening seven matches and emerging as one of the strongest sides in the tournament. However, their momentum has faded in recent weeks, with Shreyas Iyer's men suffering four consecutive defeats. As the playoff battle heats up, PBKS will be desperate to halt the slide and strengthen their chances of securing a top-four finish.

PBKS are currently placed at fourth position in the points table with 13 points in 11 matches.

On the other side, the Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the competition following their eighth defeat of the season against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on May 10. Despite boasting a star-studded lineup and showing early promise, they failed to convert their on-paper strength into consistent performances throughout the campaign. Their season has been marked by inconsistency, leaving them ninth on the points table with just six points from 11 matches.

Both sides previously met each other at Wankhede Stadium on April 16, where Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer played brilliant knocks to chase the 196-run target with 21 balls to spare.

The rivalry between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been closely contested over the years. Out of the 35 matches played between the two teams in the IPL, Punjab Kings hold a slight edge with 18 wins, while Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious on 17 occasions.

When: Thursday, May 14, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Where to watch: The PBKS vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas lyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Keshav Maharaj, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

--IANS

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