Freddy Daruwala reveals what cemented his belief in ‘Inspector Avinash’ director

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Freddy Daruwala, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming 2nd season of the streaming show ‘Inspector Avinash’, has shared how Neerraj Pathak being the writer and the director of the show massively helped him to fine tune his character.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the upcoming season, and shared anecdotes that cemented his belief in his director.

He told IANS, “Well, him being the writer and the director helped me a lot because when he was writing the character, he actually knew the ups and downs and the intrinsic part of the character. So, when we were together and I would get confused about certain things, he would come and clarify it. Now, there are so many things that you can't show but when the scene jumps from one place to another place, he could come and tell me the journey that he may have had. During this entire course of action, and it's written so beautifully and season 1 ended on a contrasting part that my character has formed the STF to stop the weapon cartel. And by the end of season 1, you have found truckloads of weapons in his own house”.

So, that has created more curiosity in the audience about why it is that way? And when I was playing that part, I was like, ‘Sir, what is this?’ And then he explained that whole entire thing. So, it always helps. See, my first preference is always the directors who are the writers of that particular content also that they are directing. And I was lucky enough to get him to be a part of it”, he added

‘Inspector Avinash’ season 2 is set to premiere on May 15, 2026 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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