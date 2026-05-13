IPL 2026: Macneil Noronha replaces injured Ramakrishna Ghosh in CSK squad

Lucknow, May 13 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have named Karnataka batting all‑rounder Macneil Noronha as replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a right foot injury sustained against Mumbai Indians on May 3.

“Macneil Noronha will join CSK for INR 30 lakh as a replacement for Ghosh,” said the IPL in a statement on Wednesday. Noronha, 24, joins CSK with strong credentials from domestic cricket. He was recently honoured with the MA Chidambaram Trophy at the Naman awards this year for finishing as the highest run‑getter in the 2024/25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy.

His performances earned him a call‑up to the Karnataka squad for the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he featured in three matches, scoring 58 runs and picking a wicket. Noronha also impressed in the Maharaja Trophy last year, scoring 253 runs at a strike‑rate of 148.82 for the title‑winning Mangaluru Dragons.

Apart from hitting 19 sixes in 13 games, Noronha contributed with the ball as well, taking 10 wickets with his off spin at an economy rate of 7.44, including figures of 2-25 in the final against Hubli Tigers. He replaces Ghosh, whose IPL debut ended in misfortune with a season‑ending fracture suffered at Chepauk earlier this month.

The setback to Ghosh added to CSK’s injury concerns in IPL 2026 after the franchise has already lost left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and right-handed batter Ayush Mhatre to tournament ending injuries. Nathan Ellis was ruled out before the season began, while his replacement Spencer Johnson only recently returned to action from an injury.

CSK have also been without talismanic wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who has been sidelined with a calf strain since the start of the season. Despite the setbacks, CSK are very much in contention for the playoffs via 12 in 11 games and are at fifth spot. CSK will look to boost their playoffs chances when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday evening.

--IANS

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