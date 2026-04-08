April 08, 2026 7:19 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: When and where to watch KKR vs LSG match, know details

When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match in Indian Premier League 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at their home ground, Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Thursday.

KKR have had a tough start to their campaign this season. They went down by six wickets to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and, upon returning home, suffered a crushing 65-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their latest match against the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain, leaving them with just a solitary point so far. Supporters will be eager to see their star players bounce back and find rhythm ahead of this important contest.

In contrast, LSG have featured in only two games up to this point. Their campaign began at home against the Delhi Capitals, where they seemed in control after reducing the opposition to 26/4 while defending a modest target of 142. However, Sameer Rizvi’s match-winning innings turned the game around in Delhi’s favour.

LSG responded strongly in their next fixture, registering their first win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A composed and effective bowling display paved the way for a five-wicket victory, providing the side with much-needed confidence going into this clash.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have an upper hand in the head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR and LSG have faced each other six times in the IPL. LSG have defeated KKR 4 times. The two teams clashed for the first time in 2022, with LSG winning by 75 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

When: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where to watch: The KKR vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, and Navdeep Saini.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

--IANS

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When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match in Indian Premier League 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: When and where to watch KKR vs LSG match, know details