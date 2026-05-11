IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs SRH, know all details

Ahmedabad, May 11 (IANS) Gujarat Titans will look to continue their strong winning momentum when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams head into the contest in impressive form, making the encounter a crucial battle in the race for playoff positions. Gujarat Titans currently occupy third place on the points table with seven wins from 11 matches and arrive on the back of four consecutive victories. Their latest triumph came in dominant fashion against the Rajasthan Royals, whom they defeated by 77 runs in Jaipur.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans have found consistency at a critical stage of the tournament, with both their batting and bowling units clicking together during the winning run. Playing at home will further boost their confidence as they aim to strengthen their position in the top four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the form teams of the season after recovering strongly from a difficult start.

After losing three of their opening four matches, the side led by Pat Cummins has staged a remarkable turnaround, winning six of their last seven games to climb to second place in the standings, just behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The clash also brings together two sides with contrasting head-to-head numbers. Gujarat Titans have largely dominated the rivalry since both teams first met in 2022, winning five of their seven encounters against Hyderabad. Sunrisers have managed just one victory, while one match ended without a result.

Their most recent meeting, played in May last year, ended in a Gujarat Titans victory, and the hosts will once again look to make home advantage count in what promises to be one of the key contests of the league stage.

When: Tuesday, May 12, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch: The GT vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

--IANS

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