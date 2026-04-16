IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs KKR, know all details

Ahmedabad, April 16 (IANS) Gujarat Titans return to their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium, for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders, who are yet to win a game this season, on Friday.

After a shaky start with back-to-back defeats, the 2022 champions have regained momentum and now come into the fixture on the back of two consecutive wins. Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans most recently defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in Uttar Pradesh, successfully chasing a target of 165 with eight deliveries remaining. Gill contributed 56 runs, while Jos Buttler added 60. However, it was Prasidh Krishna who earned Player of the Match honours for his impressive spell of 4/28.

In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a difficult campaign so far, failing to register a win in five outings and languishing at the bottom of the standings. Their latest setback came against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where they were beaten by 32 runs. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, their only point this season came from an abandoned match against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.

When: Friday, April 17, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch: The GT vs KKR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra

--IANS

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