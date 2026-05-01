Pole vaulter Dev Meena eyes personal best at domestic competition in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh rising pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena has chalked out his plans for the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition. The two-day competition will start on Saturday here at Bhubaneswar’s Indoor Stadium.

Fourteen pole vaulters will compete in the men’s event scheduled for opening day of the Indoor meet. Other prominent competitors in fray are Kuldeep Kumar from Madhya Pradesh Reegan G from Tamil Nadu.

“My goal here in Bhubaneswar is to do my personal best,” the 20-year-old international pole vaulter said of his immediate plans.

Dev has an impressive performance graph this season. In March the pole vaulter from Madhya Pradesh equalled his national record (5.40m) during an invitational meet in Taiwan. His performance in the two domestic competitions earlier in March and April was 5.25m.

To pursue his goal to scale new heights, the national record holder arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier this week. “I enjoyed my practice sessions at Kalinga Stadium (Indoor),” he added. "I'm ready to do my best."

Last year in July he improved the national record to 5.40m. Excelling at Indoor competition on Saturday is one of Dev Kumar Meena’s goals this season. His other two goals are to compete at Glasgow Commonwealth Games and Japan Asian Games.

The men's pole vault qualification criteria set by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for CWG is 5.25m. The qualification mark for women is 4.45m.

The men’s qualification standard for the Japan Asian Games is 5.45m. While 4.10m is the qualification mark for the women.

Seven athletes have confirmed their participation in the men’s U20 pole vault event.

The women’s pole vault final will be held on Sunday. Eleven athletes have registered for the event.

The main focus will be on national record holder Baranica Elangovan. Her season and personal best of 4.22m is also a national record.

Competition will also be conducted in women’s U20.

Overall more than 80 athletes have confirmed their participation in the First Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition, being held under the aegis of AFI in coordination with the Government of Odisha and Odisha Athletics Association.

Competition in heptathlon (men) and pentathlon (women) will be organised in senior and U20 groups.

Heptathlon events: 60m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m

Pentathlon events: 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800m.

--IANS

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