IPL 2026: When and where to watch CSK vs LSG, know all details

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

CSK are at sixth position on the points table with five wins from 10 matches. The five-time champions head into the contest after defeating the Delhi Capitals in their previous outing. Riding a positive run of form, they will aim to continue their momentum and register their sixth victory of the season, which will bring them close to the playoffs qualification.

On the other hand, LSG returned to winning ways after enduring six defeats, pulling off a thrilling win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last match.

Although their playoff chances remain slim, the side can still stay in contention by securing convincing wins in the remaining fixtures. They are currently placed in tenth position in the points table with just three wins in ten matches.

Out of the six matches played between the two sides so far in IPL, Lucknow Super Giants have won three games, while Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious twice. One match ended with no result. The rivalry began on March 31, 2022, when LSG defeated CSK in their first-ever meeting. However, in their most recent clash on April 14, 2025, CSK came out on top.

When: Sunday, May 10, 3:30 PM IST

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch: The CSK vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi (wk), C Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

--IANS

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