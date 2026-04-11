IPL 2026: We will continue to play the brand of cricket that we are playing, says RR spinner Bishnoi

Guwahati, April 11 (IANS) After Rajasthan Royals registered their fourth win on the trot in the IPL 2026 with a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi shared his thoughts on the team atmosphere, the key differences in the side this year, and ‘fearless prodigy’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s form.

Bishnoi claimed the prized wicket of Virat Kohli deceiving with a googly and then went on to remove Krunal Pandy as his second wicket. He ended hos spell with 2-32 and continie to hold purple cap of the season.

Ravi Bishnoi explained the key aspect of RR’s start to the tournament.

“We are really happy because we have won four out of four and are the table-toppers. Hopefully, we will continue to play the brand of cricket that we are playing. We are playing some good cricket and performing as a team. It’s not like one or two players are performing. The starts we are getting with the bat, we will keep finishing games quickly. Winning always makes a difference to a team atmosphere. It remains ultra-positive. Most of us are in the same age group, so we understand each other very well, and I think that is creating a big difference for this team.”

On the technical changes he made to his run-up and action. “Technically, I just made one slight change. I used to start a bit far away from the umpire, due to which the diagonal run-up that I used to have had stopped, and I was bowling with a normal jump. I don’t have much idea about the use of the crease, but I have worked on my USP, which is the jump-start from outside in the run-up. As far as my action is concerned, my non-bowling arm keeps getting stuck. I tried to improve it, but it’s still happening. Last year, I was bowling with a very heavy front foot. So, these are two or three small technical things I have worked on and am still working on. It isn’t as clean as I want it to be, a few things still seem to be missing, but hopefully that will get better as I go ahead.”

Sooryavanshi delivered an incredible performance, scoring 78 runs off just 26 balls to lead Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In their chase of 203 runs, the 15-year-old kept the pressure off RR, attacking RCB's bowlers with impressive skill.

Sooryavanshi’s innings featured eight fours and seven sixes, earning him the IPL 2026 Orange Cap. He has now scored 200 runs in just four matches, which is an amazing achievement for someone so early in his career.

On Vaibhav Suryavanshi targeting RR bowlers in the nets, he said, “Oh, he does, he targets each one of us in the nets. I keep saying in the dressing room that I am really thankful that he is in our team. It doesn’t matter if I get hit in the nets. When he took a single off Krunal bhai’s first ball, we were all in disbelief because usually he goes after left-arm spinners from ball one. But outstanding, the way he is batting at the moment, it’s second to none.”

--IANS

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