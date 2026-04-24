April 24, 2026 11:50 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: We needed to take wickets, says GT skipper Gill after five-wicket defeat vs RCB

We needed to take wickets, says Gujarat Titans skipper Gill after five-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) Shubman Gill did not shy away from pinpointing where the game slipped for the Gujarat Titans after their five-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (2026) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

“Definitely. From the 16th to the 19th, those three overs, we couldn't get any boundaries. Those overs were crucial for us. At the end of the Power-play, we were in a good situation. We needed to take wickets,” he said. “I mean, when a batsman gets dropped on nought, it's always tough on the fielder. But it's about how you come back in the game. We had our moments. But we weren't able to hit the right lengths consistently, which was important. But they batted very well in the middle overs.”

The dropped chance he referred to allowed Virat Kohli to flourish, and the veteran made GT pay with a commanding 81 off 44 balls.

Alongside him, Devdutt Padikkal produced a stunning 55 off 27, dismantling the attack through the middle overs. Their partnership ensured RCB stayed ahead of the asking rate, even as GT’s bowlers searched for control. Gill admitted there was some assistance in the pitch, particularly from Krunal Pandya’s bowling: “When we were batting, the balls that Krunal bowled, it was gripping a bit. I thought if we could get a few wickets, we would come back in the game.”

Earlier, the Gujarat Titans had posted a formidable 205/3, powered by a superb century from Sai Sudharsan, who struck 100 off 58 balls and became the fastest to 2000 IPL runs. Contributions from Gill and Jos Buttler added heft, but the total ultimately proved insufficient.

Despite a brief wobble when Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar removed Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar in quick succession, Krunal’s late flourish sealed the outcome. His unbeaten 23 off 12 balls, including a decisive 18th over assault, shut the door on GT.

Gill also hinted at expectations from his top order moving forward: “He was quite upset with the way he got out in the previous game. But in the upcoming games, hopefully, he gives me some more strike in the Power-play.” It was a telling note from a captain whose side had their chances—but were ultimately outplayed in the moments that mattered most.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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