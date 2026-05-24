IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks teenage T20 run-scoring record

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history on Sunday by becoming the teenager with the most runs in a T20 league as he continued his impressive breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League 2026.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter entered the match against Mumbai Indians needing only two runs to break the record. He reached this milestone in the second over of the innings, taking his second run off Will Jacks. This officially moved him past the previous record for most runs scored by a teenager in a T20 competition.

Sooryavanshi has now scored 483 runs in 14 matches during IPL 2026. He has established himself as one of the standout young talents of the tournament. The left-handed batter from Bihar has consistently impressed this season with his fearless strokeplay and maturity against both pace and spin, despite being just 15.

The previous record for teenage batters belonged to Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 580 runs at the age of 19 for the Karnataka cricket team during the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Padikkal’s total came in India’s top domestic T20 competition and was long regarded as one of the best teenage batting performances in the format.

Tilak Varma also ranks high on the list, scoring 397 runs in 14 matches during his debut IPL season for Mumbai Indians in 2022 at age 19.

South African youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 397 runs in 12 matches for Paarl Royals during the 2024-25 SA20 season. Meanwhile, England’s Will Smeed recorded 385 runs in 14 matches for Somerset County Cricket Club during the 2021 Vitality Blast at age 19.

Sooryavanshi’s latest achievement highlights his remarkable rise this season and strengthens his reputation as one of the brightest teenage talents in world cricket.

--IANS

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