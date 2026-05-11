May 11, 2026 2:15 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'Urvil is definitely one for the future,' says Harbhajan

IPL 2026: 'Urvil is definitely one for the future,' says Harbhajan

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes young batter Urvil Patel has a bright future ahead after the youngster’s fearless strokeplay guided Chennai Super Kings to a crucial victory over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.

Urvil produced a blistering innings under pressure, dominating one side of the ground and taking the attack to the bowlers despite challenging batting conditions. Harbhajan was particularly impressed by the clarity in the youngster’s approach during the chase.

“The first six sixes seemed like he had decided to target just one area, cow corner, and he kept going for it. Some amazing hitting there from Urvil Patel. On a pitch where batting wasn’t all that easy, the way he struck the ball was commendable. He is definitely one for the future,” Harbhajan told JioStar.

The former off-spinner noted that Urvil’s clean striking shifted the momentum decisively in CSk's favour at a stage when the match could have easily tilted towards LSG.

Harbhajan also praised Shivam Dube for calmly finishing the chase with two crucial sixes in the closing stages.

“Then Shivam Dube finished the match with those two sixes. He didn’t get much of a chance in the last couple of games, but when the moment came and two big hits were needed against a part-time spinner, he was not going to miss,” he added.

The victory carried significant importance for CSK's playoff hopes, with Harbhajan underlining the pressure surrounding the fixture.

“It was a must-win game for Chennai Super Kings. LSG must be disappointed because they had the game and let it slip with those dropped catches and middle-order batting. Their season has been like that; they come close, but the opposition repeatedly wins the big moments, and it was Urvil in this game," he observed.

--IANS

vi/bc

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