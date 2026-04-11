IPL 2026: Unchanged Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. PBKS have not made any changes to their team, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has dropped Liam Livingston and Jaydev Unadkat. Praful Hinge is making his debut for the team, and Salil Arora is back in the playing XI.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings have enjoyed a strong start to the season, remaining unbeaten in their first three matches. They secured a three-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans and followed it up with a five-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings. Their latest outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders, however, was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had an inconsistent campaign so far. They began with a six-wicket loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, bounced back with a convincing 65-run win over Kolkata, but head into Saturday’s clash after suffering a five-wicket defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants.

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl first. It's a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that's what we've been doing in the last couple of games. We've been thriving on that. (Things to address?) I personally feel that you can't control the nature of the weather," he said.

"You've just got to go with the flow. And I personally feel that we don't have to address anything at any point in time. Just back each other, back all the youngsters in the team. The more you tell them, the more confusing it gets for them. So, it's better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. No, we're going with the same team," He added.

After losing the toss, Ishan Kishan said, "We would have loved to bowl first. But yeah, I think wicket looks pretty hard to me. And it's about playing good cricket in the first innings. Obviously, it's a big disadvantage for any team. Pat is a tremendous bowler. He gets on with an experience of his.

"But still, I feel we've got a young side, young bowlers today in the team. Hopefully, we'll just try and execute the plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. Yeah, there are two changes. Salil comes in in place of Livingstone and Praful Hinge; it's his debut game, in place of Jaydev Unadkat," he added.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitutes: Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Impact Substitutes: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis

--IANS

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