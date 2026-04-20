IPL 2026: Tyagi’s execution against best batters stands out, long may it continue, says Watson

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Shane Watson praised young pacer Kartik Tyagi for his ability to deliver against the best batters in the world, saying his pursuit of excellence is evident in every ball he bowls.

Tyagi picked 3-22 and played a vital hand in KKR keeping Rajasthan Royals to 155/9, which the three-time champions chased down with four wickets in hand to get their first win of the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

“A mention I would make, and this is not a surprise to anyone, is Kartik Tyagi. Your pursuit of excellence is going to continue to learn from every ball that you bowl, whether that's in training or in the game. There's no surprise why you continue to execute like you are against the best batters in the world – so long may that continue,” Watson said in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Monday.

Watson also lauded Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, and Ramandeep Singh for playing crucial roles in the much-needed win for KKR. “The very best performers and the very best cricketers in the world always understand how to be able to bring their best every single ball when they're engaged in the game.

“That was brilliant again, and next up is Varun Chakaravarthy - to be able to see what you're able to do after a great learning time for you over the last little while. Anukul Roy, to be able to have an opportunity to do what you did, to be able to stand in the face of one of the best class bowlers and smash him over mid-off for a six, was great and well done.”

“Working hard at training, working hard is you're always looking to get better for an opportunity, for the right opportunity to come your way. In the lead-up to the tournament, you can see yourself bowling before every single game. Two overs came in and did a brilliant job at a really important time – Ramandeep Singh,” he elaborated.

Watson also stressed the importance of building positive connections within the squad, which in turn kept the unity evident during their winless run. “Just be thinking again about the best way to be able to talk about this and the one thing that I asked everyone for, and us together was to be able to go the other way than what other teams normally do.

“It is to bring it together, the love, the support, the connection, and we could see that after the game the other night, to be able to see how many people came together even when things haven't been going that well, to be able to actually continue to build that connection is so incredibly important. That, for me, just showed that everyone who did say yes,” he concluded.

--IANS

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