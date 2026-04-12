IPL 2026: Tributes paid to Asha Bhosle at Wankhede ahead of MI v RCB clash

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) The Wankhede Stadium on Sunday paid tributes to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle by observing a minute's silence before the start of the Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in the Indian Premier League 2026.

The sizable crowd in the stadium, along with the players, observed a minute's silence, just before the umpires stepped into the field to signal the start of the match. The Mumbai Indians team is sporting black armbands as a mark of condolence for the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday.

Asha Bhosle, along with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, has been a huge fan and supporter of Indian cricket.

The cricket fraternity reacted with shock to the news of the passing of Asha Bhosle, with many players taking to social media to pay their tributes to the legendary singer whose voice has provided them solace to them through her mesmerising silken voice for over seven decades.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru batted first, the sound system in the stadium played many iconic songs sung by Asha Bhosle during breaks -- the longish ones like at the end of the Power-play.

The Indian cricket fraternity mourned Asha Bhosle's passing, saying her timeless voice will never fade and her melodies will echo forever.

The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra, made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

"Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories! Men's head coach Gautam Gambhir shared on X.

"Grew up listening to her voice… and it never got old. Asha Bhosle ji will always remain timeless. Om Shanti," former India opener Shikhar Dhawan said,

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Asha Bhosle ji. Her voice wasn’t just music; it was emotion that touched generations. An irreplaceable loss for Indian music. Rest in peace," former India pacer Jhulan Goswami wrote on X.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Asha Bhosale Ji. A voice that will never fade and a legacy that will always be remembered for her contribution to Indian music. Thoughts & prayers with her loved ones," former India spinner Anil Kumble wrote.

--IANS

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