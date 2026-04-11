April 11, 2026 8:08 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: This is a game where we can head up, push ourselves on the winning side, says CSK's Dube

This is a game where we can head up, push ourselves on the winning side, says CSK's Shivam Dube ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Senior Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube believes the side has gained enough momentum from their recent outings to turn the corner and secure a victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Five-time champions CSK have been pushed on the back foot early in the season due to three consecutive defeats to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Attention will now be on whether CSK can revive their campaign against the Delhi Capitals at their home ground.

“Overall, we are doing really well. From the first game and the last game we played last game, I think we have come very close. We know we lost by 43 runs in the match (to RCB), but we saw much positivity in the second and third games. I think this is a game where we can head up and push ourselves on the winning side," Dube said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

The hard-hitting left-hander also noted that the flat nature of the Chepauk track often leads to high-scoring thrillers despite its expansive boundaries. “Definitely, in this stadium, the game goes on a higher side because we know the wicket is very good. The ground is a little big, but the wickets are good, and in IPL, people want that high-scoring game, so even we want to play that kind of cricket," added Dube.

Stepping into a leadership role within the batting unit, Dube, a two-time T20 World Cup winner for India, asserted that the added pressure of being a senior player has only fueled his confidence to be a match-winner.

“Definitely, as you see about the batters, I feel that yes, I am one of the seniors now, so it gives me more responsibility, but it gives me more positivity as well that I am the one who can take the game out. But yes, many players are there in the team who can do big things in the coming matches," he concluded.

--IANS

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