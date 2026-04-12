IPL 2026: ‘There’s confidence, team atmosphere helps me,’ says Prasidh after recording best figure of 4-28 vs LSG

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna credited a collective bowling effort and a positive team environment after his match-defining four-wicket haul helped restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 164/8 in their IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Stadium.

The right-arm quick, who returned impressive figures of 4/28, said confidence from consistent game time and the atmosphere within the Gujarat camp have played a key role in his performances this season.

“There is confidence having played a full season coming in, feeling good, running in well, and the team atmosphere is pretty good. That helps me,” Prasidh said after the innings.

Operating effectively through the middle overs, Prasidh broke the backbone of LSG’s batting by removing key batters, including Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran. However, the pacer played down his individual brilliance, attributing his success to favourable moments and sustained pressure created by the bowling unit.

“I don't know. I did bowl everything, but I just felt I got lucky on those balls and ended up being my wicket taking ball. But otherwise, it's quite a challenging wicket for batsmen and the bowlers. Bowlers, you need to be on the mark. It was a collective effort from the bowlers that we were able to put the pressure on and I was just the lucky one to get the wickets today,” he added.

The Ekana surface offered variable bounce and demanded discipline, something Gujarat’s bowlers executed well for the most part, especially during a crucial phase where LSG struggled to score freely.

Prasidh also reflected on his growth since joining the Gujarat Titans, hinting that both experience and the team environment have contributed to his improved returns.

“I would definitely like to think there's something in the air for sure. If that's the case, I'm more than happy to breathe that in and get the best out of myself. But otherwise, yeah, getting a little older, getting a little wiser, I would say. And with the right people around, you're born to learn the right things. Equally, I'd say,” he noted.

Despite his standout spell, Prasidh cautioned that the pitch remained competitive for both batters and bowlers, pointing to the late surge conceded by Gujarat in the death overs as evidence.

“As bowlers, you still need to come in and bowl the right areas. It's not that you come in and bowl, it's hard to hit, not at all. You saw what happened in the last few overs when we were off the mark. We did go for runs. So it's still a challenging wicket for both batsmen and bowlers,” he said.

His spell ensured Gujarat Titans maintained control for large parts of the innings, though a late flourish from LSG pushed the total to a competitive 164, setting up an intriguing chase in the second half.

--IANS

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