April 26, 2026 10:24 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Sudharsan is a kind of player who can give maximum reward with minimum risk, says Gill

Sai Sudharsan is a kind of player who can give maximum reward with minimum risk, says Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill of the match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill heaped praise on opener Sai Sudharsan after his match-winning knock, highlighting the youngster’s ability to maximise returns with minimal risk following their emphatic eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Sudharsan’s fluent 87 anchored a clinical chase of 159, continuing his impressive run this season and drawing special appreciation from his skipper.

“He's been batting brilliantly. Even in the innings that he got out in the middle, he was batting beautifully. So with him, it's always a matter of spending that much time on the wicket. And once he's set, he is that kind of player who can give the maximum reward with minimum risk, and that's his advantage,” Gill said after the win.

Gill also expressed overall satisfaction with the team’s performance in challenging conditions, noting the significance of securing a convincing win at a venue known for testing visiting sides, as he said, “Really happy. To get a win like that here is always difficult in this part of India, so I'm really happy with the win.”

While GT dominated for most of the contest, Gill admitted there were minor lapses, particularly in the field during the latter stages of the first innings, saying, “Yeah, apart from the last four or five overs of fielding, I think it was a pretty good effort from us out there.”

The GT skipper further elaborated on the decision-making at the toss, revealing uncertainty over how the pitch would behave, before crediting his bowlers for maintaining control during the powerplay, a phase where the team has consistently excelled.

“Actually, I was a little bit confused whether to bowl first or bat first on this wicket. But I think we bowled pretty well in the Power-play, and Power-play has been one of the areas where consistently we have done well. And if I have to be really critical, finishing the innings has been a little bit of concern for us, and hopefully, in the upcoming matches, we improve on that,” he said.

Gill also shed light on tactical calls during the backend of CSK’s innings, including the limited use of Rashid Khan and entrusting Washington Sundar with the final over. With the game largely under control, the Titans opted to stick to their broader plans.

“In the middle, when Dube just came in, we were like, should we bowl one over to Washi? But we thought the game was in our hands, and let's go as deep as possible. Maybe they are 8 or 9 down, and the last overs don't matter as much. But yeah, I think he bowled a decent over. I think he gave away 12 or 13 runs in that last over. All in all, I think it was a pretty good effort from us with the ball,” the GT skipper concluded.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mohammedan Sporting deny SC Delhi full points in 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 on Sunday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2025-26: Mohammedan Sporting deny SC Delhi full points in 2-2 draw

Indian Naval Ship arrives in Singapore under IOS SAGAR mission

Indian Naval Ship arrives in Singapore under IOS SAGAR mission

Whatever performance I’ve had should convert into a win, says Lucknow Super Kings' Mohsin Khan after taking five-wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Whatever performance I’ve had should convert into a win, says LSG's Mohsin Khan

MS Dhoni ‘keen’ but another calf setback delays comeback in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, informs Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni ‘keen’ but another calf setback delays comeback, informs Fleming

Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 83 takes Kolkata Knight Riders to 155/7 after Mohsin picks five-for for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Rinku’s unbeaten 83 takes KKR to 155/7 after Mohsin picks five-for

BJP to form govt in West Bengal with record majority: Tripura CM Manik Saha

BJP to form govt in West Bengal with record majority: Tripura CM Manik Saha

PM Modi offers prayers at Thanthania Kali temple during Kolkata roadshow

PM Modi offers prayers at Thanthania Kali temple during Kolkata roadshow

India provides watercrafts to Srilankan coast guard for search and rescue

India provides watercraft to Sri Lankan Coast Guard for search and rescue

India clinch two medals on final day to finish on top of medal tally in the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: India clinch two medals on final day to finish on top of medal tally

Russia’s Defence Minister meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

Russia's Defence Minister meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang