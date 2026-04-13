IPL 2026: SRH have got an incredible squad, unity to still make it to the playoffs, says Klaasen

Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen believes the side still has the depth and unity to push for a playoffs spot in IPL 2026, despite a mixed start to their campaign. SRH, the IPL 2016 winners, return to their home ground after losing to Punjab Kings by six wickets in New Chandigarh

The Ishan Kishan-led side have only one win in four games. "It's not the perfect start that we wanted. I think we have one game away from where I think we would have been happy with. If you gave us one to two out of four, we would have been happy.

“But now we're playing a new 10-match series, basically. We're still aiming for that seven or eight wins. So life's a little bit harder, but we still can do it. We've got an incredible squad and an incredible unity to still make it to the playoffs," Klaasen said to broadcasters ahead of SRH hosting Rajasthan Royals.

Reflecting on his own batting form, Klaasen said, "Six out of ten. I would like to go a little bit quicker. Last game didn't go so well for me. I give up a couple of runs or a little bit. I struggled a little bit. But the first three games, I was pretty pleased with myself.

“I've missed out on one or two boundaries, maybe. But the way I've played and the way I've summed up the game so far, I'm quite happy and quite pleased. It's just about getting the last game out of my head," he added.

Klaasen also explained why he has not been keeping wickets this season. "No, last year Pat was just happy with me next to him, giving him some ideas. We quite liked how the local players listened to Ishan when he was keeping.

“So that was the strategy going in this season as well. Unfortunately, Pat is still injured and that's the only reason why I'm not keeping, but I think my keeping career is almost very done."

--IANS

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