IPL 2026: 'Small ground in Bengaluru suits his game', McClenaghan wants Pooran to make a statement against RCB

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan believes Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) big-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran is due for a big performance and backed the left-hander to make a statement in the upcoming IPL 2026 clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Pooran has a highest score of 19 in the ongoing IPL season, where LSG are at seventh place in the points table. But the batting-friendly conditions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will provide a golden opportunity for him to regain form. “LSG has a well-balanced batting unit. Their openers, middle order, and lower middle order are all contributing. But they are up against the defending champions, who are full of confidence after their win over MI.

“LSG needs Mitchell Marsh to fire, because his power-hitting at the top can take the game away from RCB early on. Nicholas Pooran has also had a poor start to the season and the small ground in Bangalore should actually suit Pooran’s game. He is the key batter. I want to see him bounce back and make a statement,” said McClenaghan on Star Sports.

He also feels the Chinnaswamy Stadium will thoroughly test LSG bowling line-up. “So, LSG will have to work hard to win this game. Their bowling attack is looking good, especially Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav. But Bangalore is a different challenge. The pitch is flat and the boundaries are short. It will be a real test for their bowlers.”

The former speedster, best known for his stint with Mumbai Indians, also Chennai Super Kings wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad for his match-turning spell of 3-21 against KKR, as the five-time champions won by 32 runs.

“The best part I love about Noor Ahmad is that once he gets a wicket, he always seems to pick up two or more. He never seems satisfied with just one wicket. He always tries to do better and puts the opposition batters in trouble.

“He bowled an unpickable leg-spin delivery to Cameron Green by coming around the wicket. The way that ball slammed into the stumps showed the class of Noor Ahmad. It was a peach of a delivery. Then against Rinku Singh, Noor did not give him any room or width.

“He did not allow him to free his arms. That was very frustrating for Rinku. Out of frustration, he played a rash shot and got out. Once Noor Ahmad gets on top, he seems to really scuttle things. He did it again, this time against KKR,” he elaborated.

McClenaghan further reserved special praise for CSK seamer Anshul Kamboj, whose death-bowling skills meant he prevailed in dewy conditions. “Anshul Kamboj’s brilliant bowling display showed why he’s so highly-rated by CSK. I loved the skills he showed at the death, landing those yorkers in a pinpoint manner from round the wicket.

“His execution was spot-on. In Chennai, high humidity and dew on the outfield make life tough for bowlers. Yorkers become very hard to nail in those conditions. But Kamboj wasn’t affected by the dew.

“He bowled with great accuracy and picked up two wickets as a reward. If he keeps performing like this in every game, then CSK will fancy their chances of making it to the playoffs,” he concluded.

--IANS

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