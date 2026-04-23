April 23, 2026 11:26 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Samson’s unbeaten ton powers CSK to 207/6 against MI

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century powered Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Opener Sanju Samson hammered a brilliant unbeaten century, his second of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted 207/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first, CSK got off to a strong start. Samson and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad attacked from the beginning, scoring 26 runs in the first two overs, including 19 runs off Hardik Pandya’s second over.

Mumbai got their first breakthrough in the third over when Gaikwad was dismissed for 22 off 14 balls. Despite losing a wicket, Samson kept the momentum going and again took on Pandya, collecting 19 runs in the fourth over bowled by the Mumbai Indians skipper as CSK crossed the 50-run mark quickly.

Sarfaraz Khan played a few attacking shots but was bowled by Mitchell Santner for 14 off 8 balls in the last over of the Power-play. CSK ended the first six overs at 73/2.

After the fielding restrictions were lifted, the Mumbai Indians struck again as AM Ghazanfar bowled Shivam Dube with a clever carrom ball. Dewald Brevis then struck some runs, hitting two sixes and a four before getting out for 21 off 11 balls to Ashwani Kumar.

At the other end, Samson continued to bat with confidence and reached his fifty in just 26 balls. He held the innings together even as wickets kept falling.

Young batter Kartik tried to accelerate in the middle overs with a couple of sixes but struggled later and was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 18 off 19 balls. Jamie Overton provided a late boost with a quick 15 off 7 balls.

In the final overs, Samson dominated the bowling and brought up his century in style, reaching the milestone in 54 balls with a six. He remained unbeaten on 101, hitting 10 fours and 6 sixes, helping CSK cross the 200-run mark.

For the Mumbai Indians, Ghazanfar was the pick of the bowlers with 2/25, while Ashwani Kumar also picked up two wickets.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 207/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 101*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 22; AM Ghazanfar 2-25, Ashwani Kumar 2-37) against Mumbai Indians

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Congress flags 'discrepancies' in ECI notices to Kharge, seeks more time

Congress flags 'discrepancies' in ECI notices to Kharge, seeks more time

Real Madrid suffer injury blow as Guler, Militao ruled out for season

Football: Real Madrid suffer injury blow as Guler, Militao ruled out for season

India helps build school in Nepal’s Jhapa (Photo: @IndiaInNepal/X)

India helps build school in Nepal’s Jhapa

Matías Hernández's late header seals dramatic win for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Hernández’s late header seals dramatic win for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC

MEA responds to Trump's post on citizenship, immigrant remarks

‘Inappropriate and in poor taste’: India reacts to Trump's post on citizenship, immigrant remarks

Matías Hernández’s late header seals dramatic victory win for Kerala Blasters FC against Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Hernández’s late header seals dramatic win for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC

New Delhi:Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during Army Day parade at KM Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi on Saturday January 15,2022.(Photo: Qamar Sibtain/IANS)

Govt and country backed army during China standoff: General Naravane

All India Football Federation (AIFF), Indian Super League clubs discuss future roadmap for ISL

Football: AIFF, ISL Clubs discuss future roadmap for ISL

Coimbatore: Voters show their ID cards before casting their votes at polling stations during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (IANS)

Women lead the way as Bengal and TN record historic voter turnout

Superstar Gaganjeet Bhullar cards bogey-free 67 for tied sixth spot as Kapur gets an ace Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) at the Singapore Open in Singapore on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Singapore: Superstar Bhullar cards bogey-free 67 for tied sixth as Kapur gets an ace