IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant is getting himself out, says Navjot Sidhu as LSG captain falters again

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) As Lucknow Super Giants slumped to another defeat, losing to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by five wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, their skipper Rishabh Pant's injury and subsequent dismissal have turned the spotlight on the wicketkeeper-batter.

Former India opener and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu feels Pant's problems are of his own making, as he is getting himself out rather than the bowlers taking his wicket.

"I don’t think bowlers are getting Rishabh out; more often, he is getting himself out. He has the talent and ability, and if he gives himself time, he can turn it around. At the moment, both their batting and bowling seem to be struggling,” JioStar experts Navjot Singh Sidhu said speaking on Star Sports’ Amul Cricket Live’.

In the match against RCB, Pant was struck on his left elbow as he attempted to pull a shortish delivery from Josh Hazlewood and retired hurt. He came back to bat with his team in dire straits, but fell for only one run when he tried to whip a low full toss from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but was caught superbly by Phil Salt, running to his left from deep square-leg boundary.

In five matches, the wicketkeeper-batter has scores of 7, 68*, 10, 18, and 1, the half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad being the only worthwhile contribution.

On Wednesday, LSG batters were rattled by a superb spell of fast bowling by Josh Hazlewood while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged 3-27, and Rasikh Salam grabbed 4-24 as the pacers made hay on a two-paced pitch. LSG had slumped to 83/4 before they recovered to post 146 thanks to vital contributions by Ayush Badoni (38) and Mukul Choudhary (39).

Sidhu analysed LSG's problems and said their top order is not firing, which is leading to them struggling to put up a fight.

“There is a lot of soul-searching that needs to be done. Their problems have persisted, especially with the top order not firing. They have been heavily dependent on their top three, but the returns haven’t come. When you look at players like (Aidan) Markram, (Nicholas) Pooran, (Mitchell) Marsh, and Rishabh Pant, there is immense potential, but the partnerships are missing. Even a 50-run stand at the top has been rare," said Sidhu.

--IANS

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