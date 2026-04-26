April 26, 2026 10:24 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Rinku’s unbeaten 83 takes KKR to 155/7 after Mohsin picks five-for

Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 83 takes Kolkata Knight Riders to 155/7 after Mohsin picks five-for for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) Rinku Singh’s highest score in T20 cricket – an unbeaten 83 off 50 balls - rescued Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from a precarious situation and lifted them to 155/7 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

After being put into batting first, things hadn’t gone right for KKR as left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan ran through the line-up to pick 5-23, the best figures in this competition. Rinku then stepped up to lift KKR out of trouble through his unconquered 51-ball knock laced with seven fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 162.75, including hitting Digvesh Rathi for 26 runs in the final over.

KKR’s innings began shakily as Tim Seifert chipped to cover off Mohsin, who then removed Ajinkya Rahane for 10 after miscuing to mid-on. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially adjudged out for obstructing the field on nine, while Rovman Powell departed soon after – gloving behind off Mohsin – to leave KKR at 31/4 in 6.1 overs.

Cameron Green attempted a counterattack, striking three sixes in his 21-ball 34, but Mohsin’s relentless spell accounted for him as well. The left-arm pacer completed a five-wicket haul by dismissing Anukul Roy for a golden duck, as KKR looked destined for a below-par score.

Rinku, however, held firm and stitched brief stands of 20 and 62 not out with Ramandeep Singh and Sunil Narine. He reached his fifty off 42 balls with a drive off Mohammed Shami in the 19th over. His acceleration came late but decisive. After surviving a review in the final over, he launched Rathi for four consecutive sixes – over long-on, deep extra cover, long-on again, and cow corner – in a stunning display of power hitting.

That sequence propelled KKR to crossing the 150-run mark, something which seemed improbable when the side was seven down. The total is not daunting to chase down for LSG, yet on a surface where batsmen have struggled to settle, Rinku’s late surge has given KKR a fighting chance to get their second win in the competition.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 155/7 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 83 not out, Cameron Green 34; Mohsin Khan 5-23, George Linde 1-18) against Lucknow Super Giants

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mohammedan Sporting deny SC Delhi full points in 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 on Sunday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2025-26: Mohammedan Sporting deny SC Delhi full points in 2-2 draw

Indian Naval Ship arrives in Singapore under IOS SAGAR mission

Indian Naval Ship arrives in Singapore under IOS SAGAR mission

Whatever performance I’ve had should convert into a win, says Lucknow Super Kings' Mohsin Khan after taking five-wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Whatever performance I’ve had should convert into a win, says LSG's Mohsin Khan

MS Dhoni ‘keen’ but another calf setback delays comeback in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, informs Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni ‘keen’ but another calf setback delays comeback, informs Fleming

Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 83 takes Kolkata Knight Riders to 155/7 after Mohsin picks five-for for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Rinku’s unbeaten 83 takes KKR to 155/7 after Mohsin picks five-for

BJP to form govt in West Bengal with record majority: Tripura CM Manik Saha

BJP to form govt in West Bengal with record majority: Tripura CM Manik Saha

PM Modi offers prayers at Thanthania Kali temple during Kolkata roadshow

PM Modi offers prayers at Thanthania Kali temple during Kolkata roadshow

India provides watercrafts to Srilankan coast guard for search and rescue

India provides watercraft to Sri Lankan Coast Guard for search and rescue

India clinch two medals on final day to finish on top of medal tally in the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: India clinch two medals on final day to finish on top of medal tally

Russia’s Defence Minister meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

Russia's Defence Minister meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang